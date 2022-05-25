Eddie the Dragon is PCSing: SparkED innovation team seeks new mascot

SparkED’s mascot, Eddie the Innovation Dragon is PCSing. To prepare for his departure, SparkED is seeking input from Edwards AFB Airmen to select a new innovation mascot.

Airmen are urged to go to the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network website at https://gain.apps.dso.mil/usaf/412-mascot/voting to vote on more than a dozen ideas. Voting is open now and will run until May 26.

The nominated ideas were submitted by Team Edwards members and the winning idea will be unveiled during SparkED’s upcoming base-wide campaign starting June 1.

SparkED is the 412th Test Wing’s Innovation Ecosystem, a community of Airman problem solvers from around Edwards AFB. They encompass, XPOI, a new 3-member Innovation and Process Improvement Department, a six-member Subject Matter Expert Panel, Group Leads in every organization, and over 200 volunteers.

SparkED resources rapid project start-ups for Airman Innovation initiatives and sponsors culture change engagement events. They are responsible for base-wide innovation campaigns, Data Hackathons, TEDxEdwardsAFB, Innovation Education/Workshops and local training courses in their SparkED Lab Makerspace and Area 37 Augmented/Virtual Reality Lab. They are the AFWERX officially-recognized Spark Cell for Edwards AFB.

To vote on your favorite mascot idea, go to: https://gain.apps.dso.mil/usaf/412-mascot/voting