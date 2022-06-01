Honoring Our Defenders: 412th SFS celebrate National Police Week at Edwards

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. The 412th Security Forces Squadron celebrated Police Week May 16-20.

“It’s a week to remember,” Maj. Joshua Frizzell, 412th SFS Commander explained. “It’s a week to remember all the civilian and military law enforcement officers who have given their lives in service to their country and their communities. In particular, we come together each year to remember those defenders we have lost in the past year.”

The way Edwards Air Force Base came together to honor it’s defenders during Police Week 2022 was the official Opening Ceremony and 5K, followed by the Police Week Ruck March. Police Week on base also included a base wide Sports Day and Golf Scramble. The official Closing Ceremony followed which included a gun-shot salute and the retirement of two of our Military Working Dogs, Scooby and Ggreta.

“In particular, most people don’t know that we have lost 14 defenders and three agents serving overseas on behalf of our country,” Frizzell said.

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/845108/honoring-our-defenders-recap-412-sfs-police-week-edwards-afb