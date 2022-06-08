Rosamond Urgent Care closing

The Rosamond Urgent Care located at 2559 W Rosamond Boulevard in the Albertsons plaza is closing June 30, 2022.

The facility will discontinue lab services and TB tests starting June 24, 2022.

There are a number of other Urgent Cares in the local area that you may consider for your Urgent Care needs:

High Desert Medical Group

661-949-3512

43839 15th St West, Lancaster

Exer More Than Urgent Care

661-488-7402

14550 Soledad Canyon Rd #100, Canyon Country

Heritage Sierra Medical Group

661-273-9550

39115 Trade Center Drive, Palmdale

You can also visit https://www.hnfs.com/ to find a TRICARE approved Urgent Care closest to you.