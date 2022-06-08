Rosamond Urgent Care closing

The Rosamond Urgent Care located at 2559 W Rosamond Boulevard in the Albertsons plaza is closing June 30, 2022.
The facility will discontinue lab services and TB tests starting June 24, 2022.
There are a number of other Urgent Cares in the local area that you may consider for your Urgent Care needs:
High Desert Medical Group
661-949-3512
43839 15th St West, Lancaster
Exer More Than Urgent Care
661-488-7402
14550 Soledad Canyon Rd #100, Canyon Country
Heritage Sierra Medical Group
661-273-9550
39115 Trade Center Drive, Palmdale
You can also visit https://www.hnfs.com/ to find a TRICARE approved Urgent Care closest to you.