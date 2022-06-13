Edwards hosts Italian Air Force flight tests

Members of the Italian Air Force, Aeronautica Militare, recently conducted flight tests with a PA-200 Tornado at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The Italian Air Force test team worked with Team Edwards to conduct test sorties to gather data on weapon pairing.

Fitment tests ensure compatibility between the aircraft and the weapon and captures data points in various environments that the aircraft may experience. The Tornado is a multi-role twin-engine, variable-sweep wing aircraft manufactured by German aircraft manufacturer Panavia.

Edwards proved to be an ideal location to conduct the flight tests, with its unrivaled clear flying conditions almost year-round. It also showcased the base’s commitment to conduct tests for the warfighter, including foreign mission partners.