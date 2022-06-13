aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Edwards hosts Italian Air Force flight tests

by Giancarlo Casem
An Italian Air Force KC-767 lands at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 9, 2022. The KC-767 was flown in to support flight tests with an Italian PA-200 recently. (Air Force photograph by Josh McClanahan)

Members of the Italian Air Force, Aeronautica Militare, recently conducted flight tests with a PA-200 Tornado at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The Italian Air Force test team worked with Team Edwards to conduct test sorties to gather data on weapon pairing.

Fitment tests ensure compatibility between the aircraft and the weapon and captures data points in various environments that the aircraft may experience. The Tornado is a multi-role twin-engine, variable-sweep wing aircraft manufactured by German aircraft manufacturer Panavia.

Edwards proved to be an ideal location to conduct the flight tests, with its unrivaled clear flying conditions almost year-round. It also showcased the base’s commitment to conduct tests for the warfighter, including foreign mission partners.

More Stories

Richardson takes command of AFMC
 By Marisa Alia-Novobilski
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Whatever It Takes: Edwards Airmen...
 By Adam Bowles | Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Richard Gonzales
Security Forces Airman uses film...
 By Katherine Franco | Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
No line between us: How...
 By Adam Bowles | Edwards AFB, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit