Edwards, Plant 42 move to HPCON Bravo

With the surrounding community levels moving into the medium level, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., will move into HPCON Bravo at 6 a.m., June 21, 2022.

For more information, visit www.edwawrds.af.mil/coronavirus

Changes include:

* Screening Testing: Screening Testing is reinstated as a condition of entry for not fully vaccinated members to any DOD facility. The Single Point Screening Test Facility will reopen on June 21. A one-week grace period will be extended to allow members to reestablish their weekly testing rhythm: members will not be denied access to facilities from June 21-26. Members can sign up for testing at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-weekly-screening-tickets-261900029037

* Occupancy: Organizations will limit occupancy for personnel in their work centers to 80 percent of normal occupancy. Exemptions from this requirement must be approved by the installation commander.

* Telework: Telework remains authorized and should be liberally approved so long as it does not impact full mission accomplishment. Additional consideration should be provided for those who self-identify as immunocompromised or being at high risk for severe disease.

* Services: All Force Support Squadron-owned facilities will operate at 80 percent of normal occupancy. Appointments are recommended where appropriate to facilitate social distancing. Programming and events will continue to operate as scheduled with mitigation efforts in place.

* Unchanged Policies: The following are unchanged from HPCON A: base access, mask wear, travel requirements, leave and pass policies, and large meeting policy.