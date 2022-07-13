Mayroad ranks #1 in overall score for AF tenant satisfaction

Mayroad, which provides on-base housing for more than 14,000 residents, ranked number one out of 67 Air Force locations in overall score as part of the 2021 DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey and was the only company to receive a Very Good rating. Their survey scores increased in every category from 2020 to 2021, with all six bases ranking in the top eighteen.

Mayroad’s portfolio of 4,000 homes is spread across the following locations: Edwards AFB, Calif., Eglin and Hurlburt Field, FLa., Eielson AFB, Alaska, McConnell, Kansas, and Seymoure Johnson AFB, N.C.

“Our employees pride themselves on delivering superb customer service to our Air Force residents,” said Heath Burleson, president and CEO of Mayroad. “It is our privilege to provide the highest levels of resident care to military families who make selfless sacrifices to protect our country. We will use the survey results to raise the bar and continue to strive to increase resident satisfaction.”

On an annual basis, CEL & Associates, Inc., a third-party firm, administers the DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey, on behalf of the Air Force, and uses standardized questions across all military departments and housing types for residents to provide feedback on housing operations, services, and facilities. Based on resident feedback, the Crystal Service Award reflects the highest level and quality of service across thousands of properties. It requires a minimum satisfaction score of 85% with a response rate of 20% or higher. Four Mayroad bases received the distinguished honor, Hurlburt Field, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, McConnell Air Force Base, and Eglin Air Force Base, with both Hurlburt Field and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base receiving the award two years in a row.

Residents of Mayroad ranked the following services with the highest scores: Quality of Leasing Services, Quality of Maintenance Services, and Readiness to Solve Problems. “We are proud that our residents appreciate the effort we put into solving their challenges. We know each situation is unique and requires an empathic approach to ensuring our residents are satisfied,” said Sharon Shores, Senior Vice President of Asset Management and Property Operations of Mayroad.