Air Force

Edwards’ aircraft open MLB All-Star game with flyover

by Air Force photographs

This 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles July 22, 2022.

This was the fourth time in franchise history that the Dodgers hosted the midsummer classic, including the third time in Los Angeles and the second at Dodger Stadium, which last staged the event in 1980.

Prior to the game, three aircraft from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., performed a flyover to open the game. On hand were an F-16, an F-22 and an F-35. Additionally, a C-12 and F-16 served as photo/chase planes.

And in case you are interested, the American League All-Star Team beat the National League All-Star Team, 3-2.

