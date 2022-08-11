Updated COVID safety measures enacted at Edwards

Leadership at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., care about the Airmen, civilians and mission partners on the installation.

Due to increased community spread across L.A, Kern and San Bernardino counties, updated safety measures were enacted to protect the health and safety of the Edwards workforce.

This includes required indoor masking for everyone on the base population.

A new initiative at Edwards AFB includes randomized testing of a weekly sample size of base personnel (agnostic of vaccination status). This allows the base to:

1) Monitor the COVID-19 levels on the installation

2) Allow for early isolation of positive individuals to minimize the mission impact

Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, was randomly selected last week to be tested for COVID-19 as part of this new health measure. This new testing is a critical tool for ensuring our test mission is continued for the warfighter.