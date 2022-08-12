Back-to-School season is back at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and to celebrate the end of summer & back-to-school, the 412th Force Support Squadron hosted the 1st Annual Back-to-School Bash last weekend filled with bounce houses, face painting, obstacle courses, and info on everything that Youth Programs has to offer.
We are excited to see our future generation shine bright this school year!
It’s back-to-school season
Back-to-School season is back at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and to celebrate the end of summer & back-to-school, the 412th Force Support Squadron hosted the 1st Annual Back-to-School Bash last weekend filled with bounce houses, face painting, obstacle courses, and info on everything that Youth Programs has to offer.
Tags: 412th FSS, Edwards AFB, school, USAF