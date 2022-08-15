aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Museum moves Strikefighter from restoration hangar

by Aerotech News

The Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, with assistance from the 412th Operations Support Squadron’s Airfield Management, recently moved the Vought YA-7F Strikefighter from the restoration hangar to its new home for a new mission.

The aircraft will now provide the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Flight a physical training aid for its EOD technicians.

EOD techs may sometimes be called on to “render safe” an aircraft and have to be cognizant of hazards on or around an aircraft.

