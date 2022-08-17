Air Force secretary visits Air Force Plant 42 by Aerotech News • August 17, 2022 2:04 pm Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, arrives at Edwards 412th Test Wing Operating Location Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., to see the latest innovation. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles) Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, during his visit to see the latest in innovation at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles) David Smith, Edwards 412th Test Wing Operating Location Plant 42 director, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during his recent visit to Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles) Tags: Edwards AFB, Frank Kendall, Plant 42, SECAF, USAF