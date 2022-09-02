Edwards Exchange rewards Edwards students with bigger, better prizes in all-new You Made the Grade program

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program is back and better than ever with bigger prizes for military kids.

The Edwards Exchange is kicking off its 22nd year of “You Made the Grade”, which rewards military students who maintain good grades. To participate in the program, sponsored this year by American Greetings, Edwards kids in 1st through 12th grades can bring their report cards to their Exchange customer service area and present a valid military ID with proof of a B average or higher each grading period for prizes.

Students with straight A’s will receive a $20 gift card and an Exchange coupon sheet. Students with at least a B average will receive a $10 gift card and an Exchange coupon sheet. The coupons include:

Free combo meal at Exchange restaurants.

Free kid’s meal at Exchange restaurants.

Free drink, any size, at the Express.

Free kid’s haircut.

$5 off at any Exchange mall concession shop.

Additional savings on clothes and PowerZone accessories.

“The You Made the Grade program encourages military kids to reach their goals in the classroom,” said Edwards BX General Manager John W. Anderson. “We’ve been rewarding young scholars for more than two decades, and we’re excited to offer bigger and better prizes to honor their hard work.”

Additionally, Edwards students who participate in the You Made the Grade program can enter a worldwide sweepstakes twice a year for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. To enter, students can complete the form on the back of the gift card reward sleeve and mail it to:

You Made the Grade

P.O. Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Students can submit one sweepstakes entry for each grading period. Drawings are held in December and June.