aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Remembering the Missing: Edwards AFB honors Prisoners of War and Missing in Action

by Adam Bowles
More than 83,000 service members are still missing in action from America's conflicts. To honor those who have sacrificed so much, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held a POW/MIA Remembrance Run. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles)

More than 83,000 service members are still missing in action from America’s conflicts.

To honor the prisoners of war (POWs) and missing in action (MIA), Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held a POW/MIA Remembrance Week Run to remember those who have sacrificed so much.

“It’s really important to remember those who are still missing in action,” Col. Matthew Caspers, 412th Test Wing vice commander, said. “We lack the closure of their homecoming.”

Dozens of Edwards personnel came out to participate in the run.

“In America, unfortunately we have had many of our service members become prisoners of war over decades of varying conflict,” Tech Sgt. Jessica Stainbrook, Local AFSA Chapter 1328 President explained. “A lot of them are still missing in action and their families. So, we are here for this week to remember them.”

“As we continue to account for our missing, it’s important to carve out time in our days and our lives to remember those who are missing and sacrificed so much,” Caspers said.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Edwards AFB hosts Air Force...
 By Aerotech News
NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes
Novel magnetic release mechanism succeeds...
 By Jay Levine | NASA Armstrong
Edwards AFB Fire, Emergency Services honors 9/11 heroes and victims
Edwards AFB Fire, Emergency Services...
 By Aerotech News
ASTRO — Designing the future...
 By Edwards AFB, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit