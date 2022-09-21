Edwards AFB hosts Air Force Ball, marks 75th anniversary by Aerotech News • September 21, 2022 11:32 am Hundreds of Team Edwards members attended the 2022 Department of the Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022. (Air Force photograph by Laura Maples) Hundreds of Team Edwards members attended the 2022 Department of the Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022. (Air Force photograph by Laura Maples) Team Edwards members raise a glass in a ceremonial toast during the 2022 Department of the Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem) Guest speaker, Barbara Schultz, an aviation researcher and author, provides remarks during the 2022 Department of the Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem) Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Senior Airman Allyson Biamonte, 412th Comptroller Squadron, and youngest Airman in attendance, cuts the cake during the 2022 Department of the Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022. (Air Force photograph by Laura Maples) The 2022 Department of the Air Force Ball committee members presents a gift of appreciation to Barbara Schultz, the keynote speaker at the DAF Ball, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022. (Air Force photograph by Laura Maples) Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing Commander, provides his closing remarks during the 2022 Department of the Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022. (Air Force photograph by Laura Maples) Tags: 412th TW, 75th Anniversary, AF Ball, Edwards AFB, POW/MIA, USAF