Sound of Freedom

by Aerotech News

Oct. 3, 2022 — Monday Night Football — saw a B-1B Lancer from the 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., fly over Levi’s Stadium for the Los Angeles Rams versus San Francisco 49ers NFL game.
The 49ers went on to beat the Rams, 24-9.

