Edwards’ innovators welcome new subject matter experts to XCITE Panel

Innovators across Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., welcomed new subject matter experts to their XCITE Panel to begin the Fiscal Year 2023 Airman Pitch Process, Oct. 17, 2022.

The XCITE (SME) Panel is a subject matter expert panel of NH-IV or equivalent with technical/functional expertise that:

* Evaluate Airman pitches and vote on whether to resource

* Advise 412th TW Innovation Team on key strategy

* Ensure good stewardship of 412th TW Innovation funds

* Support 412th TW Innovation Team in maintaining/refining established processes

* Provide guidance to innovators in getting to “Yes!”

In fiscal 2022, XPOI, the Wing Innovation Department, dedicated resource advisors, and base contracting, completed 100 percent execution of the $1.4 million Innovation Budget on 25 Airman-Led Innovation Projects. The Airman Pitch Process fiscal 2023 started again Oct. 17.

Every Monday at 2 p.m., on MS Teams, Airmen can bring their requests to the XCITE (SME) Panel to request resource approval (e.g. funding, leadership buy-in, or facilitation assistance from XPOI).

“Innovation is all about having an open mind to improve the future for our Airmen,” Anthony Zutten, Criminal Indexing and Investigations Specialist explained. “Being able to pitch your ideas to the XCITE panel allows open communication to various levels of leadership throughout the 412th TW. Expediting these ideas through the chain has the potential to save time, money, and lives! I couldn’t be more excited to bring TruNarc’s technological capabilities to our local law enforcement units.”

Airmen are asked to work with Innovation coaches from XPOI or their assigned Group POC to develop their pitch (e.g. problem, solution, return on investment, and investment required) and then pitch to the panel for approval/support.

For assistance and more information, contact Britney Reed at Britney.reed.1@us.af.mil, Rebecca Kern at Rebecca.kern@us.af.mil, James "Spencer" Jernigan at james.jernigan.9@us.af.mil, or your Innovation Group point of contact.