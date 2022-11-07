aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Local

Edwards observes Native American Heritage Month

by Aerotech News
A group of attendees and veterans perform with a ceremonial drum during the Native American Heritage Month opening ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)

From Nov. 1-30, 2022, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will observe Native American Heritage Month.

The observance month recognizes Native Americans for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation’s conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States.

The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of native people. It is also an opportune time to educate the general public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held a ceremony to mark Native American Heritage Month. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)
A woman participates in a ceremonial dance during the Native American Heritage Month opening ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)
A group of attendees and veterans perform with a ceremonial drum during the Native American Heritage Month opening ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)
A group of attendees and veterans perform with a ceremonial drum during the Native American Heritage Month opening ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)
Attendees perform a traditional ceremonial dance during the Native American Heritage Month opening ceremony at Edwards†Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)
A woman performs a traditional ceremonial dance during the Native American Heritage Month opening ceremony at Edwards†Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)
Attendees pose in traditional ceremonial Native American dress during the Native American Heritage Month opening ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)
Many attendees wore traditional dress at the Native American Heritage Month opening ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Todd Schannuth)

