Edwards observes Native American Heritage Month

From Nov. 1-30, 2022, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will observe Native American Heritage Month.

The observance month recognizes Native Americans for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation’s conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States.

The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of native people. It is also an opportune time to educate the general public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.