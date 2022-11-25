Civil Air Patrol cadets spend weekend at Plant 42

Air Force photograph

The next generation is close upon us!

California Wing, Civil Air Patrol cadets recently spent a weekend at 412th Test Wing Operating Location, Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif.

Noncommissioned Officers School is part of the California Wing – Civil Air Patrol Integrated Leadership Program, and is sponsored by the Cadet Programs Section, California Wing.

A special course designed for Cadet NCOs, this course exposes the cadet NCO to instructional and leadership fundamentals. Students learn and apply such skills as teaching drill, instructional presentation, and leadership theory.

Look for these future leaders at a base near you!