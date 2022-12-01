Test Pilot School hosts Korean pilots

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

The USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently hosted pilots with the Republic of Korean Air Force for a technical exchange, sharing both flight experiences and cultural traditions. The goal is to make the students more well-rounded flight test professionals by exposure to different aircraft, control rooms, test centers, and test facilities.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Col. Sebrina Pabon, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB, Calif., presents a Commemoration of Visit certificate to the Republic of Korean Air Force team after a successful technical exchange.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Col. Sebrina Pabon, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB, Calif., presents a Commemoration of Visit certificate to the Republic of Korean Air Force team after a successful technical exchange.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Col. Sebrina Pabon, commandant, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, helps serve Thanksgiving dinner at the school. Not to miss out on the upcoming holidays, USAF TPS planned and hosted an American Thanksgiving feast with all the traditional fixings for the ROKAF and USAF TPS team. The culmination of a successful technical exchange, a Thanksgiving meal together was the perfect ending for shared experiences in flight test and cultural traditions.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Col. Sebrina Pabon, commandant, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, helps serve Thanksgiving dinner at the school. Not to miss out on the upcoming holidays, USAF TPS planned and hosted an American Thanksgiving feast with all the traditional fixings for the ROKAF and USAF TPS team. The culmination of a successful technical exchange, a Thanksgiving meal together was the perfect ending for shared experiences in flight test and cultural traditions.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Following a successful visit by a team from the Republic of Korea Air Force to the USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., the school treated their visitors to a traditional American Thanksgiving dinner.