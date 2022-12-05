STEM-ulation: Edwards AFB stars in new video game

DoD Starbase Edwards has created the very first interactive mobile video game starring Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

“Battlecraft” inspired by the popular video game “Battleship” was created to teach kids about science, math, engineering and technology with a fun interactive experience.

“We created this game during the pandemic when we were not able to see our students in person,” Amira Flores, DoD Starbase Edwards Director explained. “The game is an extension on a lesson we already do at Starbase called Fly on the Ceiling. The game aligns with California mathematical standards and ISTE technology standards. So, the crew decided to produce this game to help students retain these important STEM principles in a unique way.”

With video games very much a part of today’s culture, what better way is there for the Starbase Edwards students to learn mathematical skills, coordinates and even Edwards AFB aviation based on what kids nowadays all know and love.

“Who doesn’t love video games,” Flores said. “We know based on research that students love to play with interactive games like Minecraft and Roblox. Based on that research, we decided that why not create a fun math game based on video games. They are actually playing and learning and don’t even know that they are learning.”

Truly starring Edwards AFB, the player gets to choose between different Edwards aircraft to use to play Battlecraft and choose between different levels of difficulty that challenges even the smartest of minds.

“Airplanes have always been a fascination for me,” Emily, a Tompkins Elementary School sixth grader said. “It’s really fun playing it. You have to figure out what they are trying to say and make it click in your brain to get it right and win.”

It is also tailored to Starbase Edwards using avatars based on actual team members.

“We created avatars based on our teachers so when the kids come and interact with us they can also interact with us at home,” Flores explained.

With the guidance of developers and graphic artists Alfred De La Costa, Roanna Victorio, Rahul Khurana and Jesse Krepelka, after one and a half years of hard work, programming, and learning how to code, the concept of Battlecraft came to life.

“We also talk with the students how we created this video game,” Flores explained. “We talk about the graphic design, the coding systems, and how long it takes to create a narrative and a story to the game.”

Try out Battlecraft for yourself and see if you have what it takes — https://battlecraft.starbase-edwards.org/. You must use a non-CAC enabled device.