Santa Claus upgrades from reindeer… to Fighting Falcon to spread holiday cheer

Instead of reindeer, Santa Claus comes to town ... on an F-16! Santa Claus and one of his elves visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on an F-16 Fighting Falcon greeting base personnel and their families at a holiday party put on by the 416th Flight Test Squadron spreading holiday cheer on base ... the Edwards style! (Air Force photographs by Kaitlyn Steigerwald)

