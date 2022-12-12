Santa Claus upgrades from reindeer… to Fighting Falcon to spread holiday cheer by Aerotech News • December 12, 2022 11:43 am - Updated December 12, 2022 11:44 am Instead of reindeer, Santa Claus comes to town ... on an F-16! Santa Claus and one of his elves visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on an F-16 Fighting Falcon greeting base personnel and their families at a holiday party put on by the 416th Flight Test Squadron spreading holiday cheer on base ... the Edwards style! (Air Force photographs by Kaitlyn Steigerwald) Tags: 416th FTS, Edwards AFB, f-16, Santa Claus, USAF