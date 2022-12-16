ACC commander, Gen. Mark Kelly visits Edwards test, evaluation squadrons by Aerotech News • December 16, 2022 8:00 am - Updated December 15, 2022 2:28 pm (right to left) Col. Matthew Caspers, 412th Test Wing vice commander, and Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, walk with Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Air Combat Command commander, as he prepares to depart Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022. During his visit, Kelly stopped at the 417th and 31st Test and Evaluation Squadrons for mission updates and to recognize outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Air Combat Command commander, prepares to depart Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022. Tags: 31st TES, 412th TW, 417th TES, ACC, AFTC, Edwards AFB, USAF