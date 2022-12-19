aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Edwards Air Force Base upgraded the HPCON status to BRAVO

Effective at midnight, Dec. 19, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., has upgraded the HPCON status to BRAVO with additional measures until further notice.

Installation access will not be changing at this time.

Organizations will limit occupancy of personnel in their work centers and all on-base gatherings to less than 80 percent of normal occupancy with less than 50 percent of normal occupancy desired where compatible with full mission capability.

Indoor mask-wearing for all Edwards AFB and OL Plant 42 personnel will be MANDATORY after the return from the holiday period, starting at midnight, Jan. 3, until midnight, Jan. 16.

Data show wide-spread under-reporting of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, and Kern County. Estimates of actual per capita case rates are between 3 and 10 times the number of officially reported cases. Every case of COVID-19, RSV, and/or Influenza – even when infection does not result in hospitalization or death ñ prevents that person from contributing to our mission.

