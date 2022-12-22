aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Seasons Greetings from Edwards Air Force Base!

by Adam Bowles | Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Col. Grant Mizell, commander of the 412th Operations Group, hands out a holiday card at the Main Gate at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The Ops Group handed out the cards to spread holiday cheer on Edwards Air Force Base.

The 412th Operations Group passed out thousands of holiday cards to base personnel to spread holiday cheer on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
“As we work through the year, we get really focused on our work,” Col. Grant Mizell, commander of the 412th Operations Group explained. “We spend a lot of time heads down in the mission. Every once in a while, it’s great to pop our heads back up and remind ourselves of the all of the great work we have accomplished this year and to take this time to relax and enjoy friends and family.”

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Master Sgt. Joseph Atonic, 412th Operations Group first sergeant, hands out a holiday cared at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Main Gate.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, 412th Operations Group senior enlisted adviser, hands out a holiday card at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Main Gate.

We at Edwards Air Force Base hope you have a safe and happy holiday season!

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Edwards gathers for annual Winterfest
 By Aerotech News
Edwards Air Force Base upgraded...
 By Aerotech News
ACC commander, Gen. Mark Kelly...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Matt Williams
USAF conducts first ARRW operational...
 By Ilka Cole | Eglin AFB, Fla.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit