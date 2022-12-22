Seasons Greetings from Edwards Air Force Base!

The 412th Operations Group passed out thousands of holiday cards to base personnel to spread holiday cheer on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

“As we work through the year, we get really focused on our work,” Col. Grant Mizell, commander of the 412th Operations Group explained. “We spend a lot of time heads down in the mission. Every once in a while, it’s great to pop our heads back up and remind ourselves of the all of the great work we have accomplished this year and to take this time to relax and enjoy friends and family.”

We at Edwards Air Force Base hope you have a safe and happy holiday season!