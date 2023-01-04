Edwards AFB conducts COVID-19 screening testing for Active Duty Airmen

COVID-19 screening for Active Duty Airmen is being conducted on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., as an additional health protection measure.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Denisha Ward-Swanigan, 412th TW Command Chief Master Sergeant, were the first to participate in the proactive screening.

The goal of the testing is to reduce overall mission impact to Edwards AFB in response to the rising COVID-19 community levels in surrounding counties.

This COVID-19 screening provides the commander a snapshot of the current COVID threat across the workforce.

WHERE: Single Point Screening Test Facility, Base Theater

WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 4-12

WHO: Active Duty Airmen. No appointment is necessary.

REMINDER: Masks are required for everyone in indoor settings through Jan. 16.