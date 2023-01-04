aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Edwards AFB conducts COVID-19 screening testing for Active Duty Airmen

by Adam Bowles | Edwards AFB, Calif.
Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Denisha Ward-Swanigan, 412th Test Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, fill out their personal information during a COVID-19 proactive screening test at the Single Point Screening Facility Test Facility (SPSTF) at the Base Theater on Edwards Air Force Base, California. Based on the latest Installation Command Directive (ICD-031), all military personnel on active duty on Edwards AFB will complete a COVID-19 proactive screening test at the SPSTF, Jan. 4-12, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

COVID-19 screening for Active Duty Airmen is being conducted on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., as an additional health protection measure.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Denisha Ward-Swanigan, 412th TW Command Chief Master Sergeant, were the first to participate in the proactive screening.

The goal of the testing is to reduce overall mission impact to Edwards AFB in response to the rising COVID-19 community levels in surrounding counties.

This COVID-19 screening provides the commander a snapshot of the current COVID threat across the workforce.

WHERE: Single Point Screening Test Facility, Base Theater

WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 4-12

WHO: Active Duty Airmen. No appointment is necessary.

REMINDER: Masks are required for everyone in indoor settings through Jan. 16.

Capt. Kyle Matissek, 412th Test Wing Commander’s Action Group Director, verifies 412th Test Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer’s personal information after submitting a COVID-19 self-test kit at the Single Point Screening Facility Test Facility (SPSTF) at the Base Theater on Edwards Air Force Base, California. The SPSTF will hold COVID-19 proactive screening tests Jan. 4-12, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
