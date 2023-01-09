aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Edwards resumes flight operations for 2023

by Aerotech News
An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan, 4, 2023. Flight operations resumed this week at Edwards AFB following the holidays. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Case)
An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan, 4, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Case)
A T-38 Talon assigned to the 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan, 4, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Case)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 416th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan, 4, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Case)
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Edwards AFB conducts COVID-19 screening...
 By Adam Bowles | Edwards AFB, Calif.
Edwards Air Force Base upgraded...
 By Aerotech News
Santa Claus upgrades from reindeer…...
 By Aerotech News
Edwards observes Native American Heritage...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit