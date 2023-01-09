Edwards resumes flight operations for 2023 by Aerotech News • January 9, 2023 12:38 pm An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan, 4, 2023. Flight operations resumed this week at Edwards AFB following the holidays. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Case) An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan, 4, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Case) A T-38 Talon assigned to the 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan, 4, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Case) An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 416th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan, 4, 2023. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Case) Tags: 411th FLTS, 412th TW, 416th FLTS, Edwards AFB, f-16, F-22, T-38, USAF