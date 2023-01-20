aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Historic Rogers Dry Lake deluged during recent storms

by Aerotech News
The sun rises over Rogers Dry Lake on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 11. Rogers Dry Lake, designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1985, fills with water roughly once a year during a brief rainy season in California’s Mojave Desert. Rogers Lake on Edwards AFB is the site of many firsts in aviation history such as the breaking of the sound barrier in Oct. 14, 1947. The dry lake is still used today to support test and training missions. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

The sun rises over Rogers Dry Lake on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023. Rogers Dry Lake, designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1985, fills with water roughly once a year during a brief rainy season in California’s Mojave Desert. Rogers Lake on Edwards AFB is the site of many firsts in aviation history such as the breaking of the sound barrier on Oct. 14, 1947. The dry lake is still used today to support test and training missions.

After the water has receded, the 412th Operations Support Squadron Airfield Management team will survey the lakebed to gauge its suitability to resume lakebed landings for test and training missions.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

F-35 conducts first flight with...
 By Aerotech News
AFMC releases 2023 Strategic Plan
 By Marisa Alia-Novobilski Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Edwards AFB unveils new Helping...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
F-35 conducts first flight with...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit