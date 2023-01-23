aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Mission loaded: Edwards weapons load crews battle for supremacy

by Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
The 411th Raptor AMU, 461st Lightning AMU and 416th Falcon AMU display their superior weapon loading prowess in the 412th MXG Load Crew of the Quarter Competition. These weapons loading juggernauts compete for bragging rights to be named the best of the best here at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The 411th Raptor AMU, 461st Lightning AMU and the 416th Falcon AMU displayed their superior weapon loading prowess in the 412th MXG 3rd Quarter Load Crew of the Quarter Competition.

These weapons loading juggernauts competed for bragging rights to be named the best of the best here at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

“Teams from three different Mission Design Series aircraft come to showcase their ability to load our nation’s ordnances: properly, the first time, every time,” Col. Ahave Brown, Commander, 412th Maintenance Group explained. “This is why you can have a sense of comfort when America sleeps at night.”

The 411th Raptor AMU, 461st Lightning AMU and 416th Falcon AMU display their superior weapon loading prowess in the 412th MXG Load Crew of the Quarter Competition. These weapons loading juggernauts compete for bragging rights to be named the best of the best here at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The crews loaded various types of munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II and a F-22 Raptor in the fastest amount of time while being the most accurate. After the loads were completed, the team’s aircraft and munitions were judged to confirm the best flight-worthiness load which would be crowned as the winner.

“Our entire job is to deliver a safe and reliable aircraft and its weapons over a target,” Maj. Richard Wille, Commander, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron explained. “That weapon has to work every single time. As fighter folks, we know that weapon being on target, on time, and working every single time are the most important steps you have to follow. So, this is our recurring super bowl of loading those munitions.”

The 411th Raptor AMU wins the Third Quarter Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition. Pictured: Col. Matthew Caspers, vice commander, 412th Test Wing, Col. Ahave Brown, commander, 412th Maintenance Group.

At the end of the competition, only one crew could take home the gold.

“This is an opportunity to allow these crews to showcase that they are the best,” Maj. Wille said.

The winning crew ended up being the 411th Raptor AMU with a winning time of 21 minutes and 53 seconds. Col. Matthew Caspers, 412th Test Wing vice commander, was on site to congratulate the winning team for their weapon loading prowess.

Col. Matthew Caspers, 412th Test Wing vice commander, presents the Third Quarter Weaposn Load Crew of the Quarter award to the 411th Raptor AMU at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

“There are people around the world sleeping comfortably, going about their business comfortably, because of what these crews do. We should never forget that,” Col. Brown stated.

The winners of each quarterly competition will have the opportunity to compete for Load Crew of the Year in February of 2023.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
412th Test Wing helps celebrate...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
412th Test Wing commander hosts...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Claif.
Historic Rogers Dry Lake deluged during recent storms
Historic Rogers Dry Lake deluged...
 By Aerotech News
F-35 conducts first flight with...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit