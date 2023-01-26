412th Test Wing commander hosts base wide All-Call meeting

The 412th Test Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, hosted the 412th TW Town Hall and base-wide All-Call meeting at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan 20, 2023.

Along with Chief Master Sgt. Denisha Ward-Swanigan, the 412th TW command chief master sergeant, Higer addressed the Wing’s combat fronts:

Treating COVID-19 on installation as an Endemic.

Prepare today to fight tonight: The primary goal is the protection of the installation.

Cyber awareness: 24/7/365 every device/every touch. We need to fight in the cyber domain against our adversaries.

Future fight: Testing tomorrow’s technology today.

In the first quarter of 2023, 412th Test Wing leadership also wants the installation to focus on “Excellence In All We Do.”

“Pull weeds and pick up litter,” Higer explained. “I mean this figuratively as well. Excellence is how we save resources. Excellence is how we save lives.”

