Inspiration through aviation: 412th TW hosts USC Air Force ROTC cadets

Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, speaks to cadets with the University of Southern California Air Force ROTC Detchment 060, Jan. 27, 2023. The cadets spent the day learning about the various career fields available to them upon graduation and entering into service.

University of Southern California Air Force ROTC Detachment 060

Cadets from the University of Southern California Air Force ROTC Detachment 060, listen to Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 4412th Test Wing commander, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 203.

As part of their Jan. 27, 2023, visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., cadets with Air Force ROTC Detachment 060 at the University of Southern California visited a USAF Thunderbirds aircraft. The Reserve Officersí Training Corps program operates at numerous universities and colleges around the United States, and trains future commissioned officers.

During their visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and the tour of a USAF Thunderbirds F-16, cadets with Air Force ROTC Detachment 060 cadets from the University of Southern California got to look inside the cockpit. Sixty-three percent of all newly-commissioned officers in the U.S. Air Force were commissioned through the ROTC program.

During their visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and the tour of a USAF Thunderbirds F-16, cadets with Air Force ROTC Detachment 060 cadets from the University of Southern California got to spend time with the crew.

Air Force ROTC Detachment 060 cadets from the University of Southern California take a photo in front of a USAF Thunderbirds F-16 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023. Detachment 060 is located on the USC campus, where classes are held each week during the academic year.

Cadets with Air Force ROTC Detachment 060 at the University of Southern California watch flying aircraft during a recent visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023. The Air Force ROTC program at USC was established in 1947 ñ the same year the Air Force became a separate service.

