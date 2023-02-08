Thunderbirds conduct winter training at Edwards AFB by Aerotech News • February 8, 2023 11:27 am U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, prepare for a practice flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, fly over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, fly over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, fly over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, fly over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, fly over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, fly over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, fly over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, prepare for a practice flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano) Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, receives a preflight briefing from Maj. Lauren Schlichting, Thunderbird 4 slot pilot, prior to a winter training flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds conducted part of their winter training at Edwards AFB, where new enlisted support teams perfected the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots perfected their roles in the air. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)