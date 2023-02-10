aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Thunderbirds take time for people on base at Edwards

by Aerotech News


Air Force photographs

 

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have been conducting winter training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently.

The team were at Edwards as part of their winter training tour. This leg of the tour enabled new enlisted support teams to perfect the ground show portion of the demonstration while the pilots performed their aerial roles.
While at Edwards, the team members met with children, students and the base population.

“We’ve not only had a blast training at Edwards Air Force Base the past two weeks, but we’ve also had a blast hanging with kids, students and the base members,” said a Thunderbirds spokesperson on Facebook. “We’ve been thrilled by the warm welcome and great community out here, and appreciate them making our mission easy – recruit, retain, and inspire!”

