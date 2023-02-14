aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

A Journey to Inspire: 412th Operations Group travels to Bakersfield to inspire a new generation

by Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Lt. Col. Jessica Tompkins, Deputy Commander, 412th Operations Group teaches a young boy about how to use the flight simulator at California Aeronautical University Aviation Career Day.

Hosted by the 412th Operations Group representing Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., a group from Team Edwards traveled on a C-12 Huron to the California Aeronautical University Aviation Career Day in Bakersfield, Calif., Feb 3, 2023.

At CAU, hundreds of local area students got the chance to experience being a test pilot and flight test engineer with an inspiration through aviation from the team.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Capt. Benjamin “Vader” Kram, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron teaches a student about how to use the flight simulator at California Aeronautical University Aviation Career Day in Bakersfield, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023.

“This is their career fair,” Jessica Peterson, Technical Director, 412th Operations Group explained. “Around 700 students came through, mainly high school students, that wanted to learn about aviation and the opportunities in aviation. They came to learn more about CAU and local aviation opportunities including ours.”

With the inspiration from Team Edwards, students got to experience being a test pilot and a flight test engineer. Using a virtual reality system, students could also execute traditional flight test maneuvers and control room operations.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Jessica “Sting” Peterson, Technical Director, 412th Operations Group presents a Tehachapi glider trip prize to a winning student at California Aeronautical University Aviation Career Day in Bakersfield, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023.

During the Aviation Career Day, students got the chance to fly a simulator fighter aircraft and practice monitoring aircraft speed, altitude, and maneuverability. Instruction with one-on-one training was provided by the 412th Operations Group; a combination of U.S. Air Force military and civilian test pilots and engineers.

“This career day is a great outreach tool,” Capt. Benjamin “Vader” Kram, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron explained. “Kids can get their hands on what we do and test out flying, kids that maybe didn’t think they could fly. They could fly this flight simulator and introduce them to flying and get behind the controls of an airplane without actually going up in the sky.”

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Hundreds of local area students visited the California Aeronautical University Aviation Career Day in Bakersfield, California, Feb. 3, 2023.

Additionally, the team provided and answered questions about opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers within the U.S. Air Force.

“I know I want to be in the Air Force after I graduate,” Beth from Taft Union High School said. “My dad encouraged me to go there because of his experiences traveling the world and I always thought I wanted to do that and explore the world as well.”

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Hosted by the 412th Operations Group representing Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hundreds of local area students visiting the California Aeronautical University Aviation Career Day got the chance to experience being a Test Pilot and a Flight Test Engineer. Students got to go inside of the C-12 Huron which was flown by the 412th Operations Group to get to the event.

The 412th Operations Group is the Air Force’s largest Flight Test Operations Group, supporting 300 test programs on 76 aircraft of 12 different types which the Group hopes inspires future aviation enthusiasts to follow their dreams in the aviation world.

“We are so excited to meet some local kids and tell them about the opportunities at Edwards that are right here in their backyard,” Peterson said.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Thunderbirds take time for people...
 By Aerotech News
Thunderbirds conduct winter training at...
 By Aerotech News
Collaboration with local community, industry...
 By Joe Bela JB | San Antonio-Lackland, Texas
Inspiration through aviation: 412th TW...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit