aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

C-5 carrying troops bound for Fort Irwin lands at Edwards AFB

by Aerotech News
A C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing out of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, taxis on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 16. The transport aircraft carried Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion bound for nearby Fort Irwin. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

A C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing out of Dover Air Force Base, Del.,, taxis on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. The transport aircraft carried Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion, McLeansville, N.C., bound for nearby Fort Irwin.

Crews await for a C-5 Super Galaxy’s front ramp to lift on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 16. The C-5 is assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing out of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, and carried Soldiers and equipment from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion bound for nearby Fort Irwin. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Crews await for a C-5 Super Galaxy’s front ramp to lift on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. The C-5 is assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing out of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, and carried Soldiers and equipment from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion, McLeansville, N.C., bound for nearby Fort Irwin.

Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion off load gear and equipment from C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 16. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion off load gear and equipment from C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16. 2023.

Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion load their equipment onto vehicles after arriving at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 16. The Soldiers are enroute to the National Training Center in nearby Fort Irwin. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion load their equipment onto vehicles after arriving at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. The Soldiers are enroute to the National Training Center in nearby Fort Irwin.

More Stories

Courtesy photograph
Sparking Innovation: 412th MXG’s Advanced...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
Roadshow saves hours with automation
 By Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano Edwards AFB, Calif.  
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
A Journey to Inspire: 412th...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
Thunderbirds take time for people...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit