C-5 carrying troops bound for Fort Irwin lands at Edwards AFB

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

A C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing out of Dover Air Force Base, Del.,, taxis on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. The transport aircraft carried Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion, McLeansville, N.C., bound for nearby Fort Irwin.

Crews await for a C-5 Super Galaxy’s front ramp to lift on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. The C-5 is assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing out of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, and carried Soldiers and equipment from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion, McLeansville, N.C., bound for nearby Fort Irwin.

Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion off load gear and equipment from C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing on the ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16. 2023.

Soldiers from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion load their equipment onto vehicles after arriving at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. The Soldiers are enroute to the National Training Center in nearby Fort Irwin.