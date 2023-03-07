aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

F-22 Raptors conduct test mission over Pacific Ocean

by Aerotech News

Lockheed Martin photograph by Kyle Larson

F-22 Raptors assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, out of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conduct a test sortie over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2023.

Lockheed Martin photograph by Kyle Larson

F-22 Raptors assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, out of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conduct a test sortie over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2023.

Lockheed Martin photograph by Kyle Larson

F-22 Raptors assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, out of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., prepare to conduct a test sortie over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2023.

Lockheed Martin photograph by Kyle Larson

F-22 Raptors assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, out of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., prepare to conduct a test sortie over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2023.

