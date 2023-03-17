aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Food Network chief Robert Irvine visits Edwards

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
The Robert Irvine Foundation along with Edwards Air Force Base Airmen provided a free delicious meal to all base personnel during the Breaking Bread for Heroes event at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 10, 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Chief Master Sgt. Denisha Ward-Swanigan, Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 412th Test Wing, emcees the Conversation with Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine event with base personnel at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 10, 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine speaks to 412th Security Forces Airmen during the Breaking Bread for Heroes event at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 10. 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine takes a photo with Edwards JROTC cadets during the Breaking Bread for Heroes event at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 10, 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine takes a photo with base personnel during the Breaking Bread for Heroes event at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 10, 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
The Robert Irvine Foundation along with Edwards Air Force Base Airmen provided a free delicious meal to all base personnel during the Breaking Bread for Heroes event at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 10, 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine speaks to 412th Security Forces Airmen during the Breaking Bread for Heroes event at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 10, 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
The Robert Irvine Foundation along with Edwards Air Force Base Airmen provided a free delicious meal to all base personnel during the Breaking Bread for Heroes event at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 10, 2023.

Robert Irvine, an English celebrity chef and talk show host, who has appeared on and hosted a variety of Food Network programs including “Restaurant Impossible”, visited Edwards Air Force Base as a morale event for the installation, March 9th.

“It’s really about saying thank you to the men and women and their families who defend our nation, no matter what branch they are in,” Irvine said.

The day included a book signing of Irvine’s new book: Overcoming Impossible at the Edwards Exchange and a Breaking Bread for Heroes event where the whole installation was treated to a free delicious meal from the Robert Irvine Foundation. The day concluded with a Conversation with Robert Irvine event hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Denisha Ward-Swanigan, Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 412th Test Wing, where Irvine was able to speak to Edwards personnel and answer questions about his foundation.

“Not only was it so important for me to understand the history of this base and meet the amazing men and women at Edwards, but I found out that the mission is unique, the people are unique and the place is unique. Thank you for what you do every day of your life to support this great nation and to give what we call freedom to others. We at the Robert Irvine Foundation appreciate you,” Irvine said.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
An intragalactic survey: Edwards conducts...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
F-22 Raptors conduct test mission...
 By Aerotech News
An inside look: USAF Test...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Sparking Innovation: AFOSI/Det 111’s TruNarc...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit