Food Network chief Robert Irvine visits Edwards

Robert Irvine, an English celebrity chef and talk show host, who has appeared on and hosted a variety of Food Network programs including “Restaurant Impossible”, visited Edwards Air Force Base as a morale event for the installation, March 9th.

“It’s really about saying thank you to the men and women and their families who defend our nation, no matter what branch they are in,” Irvine said.

The day included a book signing of Irvine’s new book: Overcoming Impossible at the Edwards Exchange and a Breaking Bread for Heroes event where the whole installation was treated to a free delicious meal from the Robert Irvine Foundation. The day concluded with a Conversation with Robert Irvine event hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Denisha Ward-Swanigan, Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 412th Test Wing, where Irvine was able to speak to Edwards personnel and answer questions about his foundation.

“Not only was it so important for me to understand the history of this base and meet the amazing men and women at Edwards, but I found out that the mission is unique, the people are unique and the place is unique. Thank you for what you do every day of your life to support this great nation and to give what we call freedom to others. We at the Robert Irvine Foundation appreciate you,” Irvine said.