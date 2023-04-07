Spring Clean-Up Week 2023 set for April 24-28

Winter is finally over and Spring has arrived!

Despite the cold mornings or the blustery winds we have battled, the weather is definitely turning warmer.

And just like the things we do every year at home, clearing winter debris blown into our yards or removing dead plants and weeds, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., we have an annual event known as “Spring Clean-Up Week.”

Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, has announced that “Spring Clean-Up Week” will be April 24-28 this year, and needs support from all personnel to make this happen.

The accumulation of trash is not only an eyesore, but also increases fire hazard potential. Our strong winds create large accumulations of trash, brush and other debris. It is important that each of us take time to do our part in cleaning up the areas where we live and work to ensure Edwards looks nice and stays that way.

To ensure compliance with base standards, Facility Managers are encouraged to use this week for general interior and exterior housekeeping and to perform small self-improvement projects. Facility Managers may contact the 412th Civil Engineering Group U-Fix-It Store located in Bldg. 3500 to obtain self-help materials such as trash bags, rakes, etc.

The U-Fix-It Store hours of operation are 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 661-277-2659.

If Facility Managers require bulk-waste collection for large item disposal, they should contact the 412th CEG Requirements and Optimization Office at 661-277-3330 to coordinate pick-up. Facility Managers may call the HAZMAT Pharmacy located in Bldg. 3513 at 661-277-0128 regarding the disposal of hazardous materials including paint, chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs and batteries, etc.

Housing residents who live in Mayroad Housing may pick up household supplies such as air filters and light bulbs at the Community Center located at 1365 Fitzgerald Blvd.

Hazardous household materials can be disposed of at Mayroad Housing, Bldg. 6696. Housing residents are reminded that recyclable items and green waste must be placed in the appropriate containers. If housing residents place trash or garbage in plastic bags or boxes, please remember the 50-pound weight limit. If recycling televisions, please call for prior approval. Bulk and recycling pickup will be on the regularly scheduled days throughout “Spring Clean-Up Week.” For more information, contact Mayroad Housing at 661-385-6060.

The Base Landfill (Bldg. 7900) is a state-certified redemption center and authorized to reimburse customers for their California Redemption Value (CRV) deposits paid on aluminum, glass and plastic drink containers at the time of purchase.

They also recycle non-CRV items such as cardboard, paper, newspaper magazines, scrap metal and styrofoam. Recycling hours of operation are 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7:30-10:30 a.m., Saturdays.

Additionally, consider donating reusable household items to the Airman’s Attic or Thrift Store.