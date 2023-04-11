aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

First F-16 Block 70 arrives at Edwards AFB for test campaign

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

The first Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Block 70 flies in the skies above Southern California before landing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 28, 2023. The first-of-its-kind aircraft departed the Lockheed Martin facility in Greenville, S.C., before flying cross-country to Edwards.

Air Force photograph by Chase Kohler

The first Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Block 70 lands at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 28. 2023. The 412th Test Wing’s 416th Flight Test Squadron will conduct flight tests on the aircraft before delivery to the Bahrain Defence Force.

