aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

ROK Air Force visits Air Force Test Center

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano

Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, briefs members of the Republic of Korea Air Force on test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 21, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano

From left: Republic of Korea Air Force Maj. Gen. Jin Youngseung (left), deputy chief of saff for plans and management, ROKAF 1st Lt. Kim Jaehyeon, interpretation officer, Space Center, and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Caspers, 412th Test Wing vice commander, listen to Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, test briefing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 21, 2023. The ROKAF and AFTC sought applicable areas to help enhance aerospace power and future innovations.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano

(From left) Republic of Korea Air Force Maj. Gen. Jin Youngseung (left), deputy chief of staff for plans and management, listens to ROKAF 1st Lt. Kim Jaehyeon, interpretation officer, Space Center, as he translates the Air Force Test Center briefing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 21, 2023. The ROKAF visited the center to learn new weapon system test and evaluation methods.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Harley Huntington
Edwards kicks off the Month...
 By Aerotech News
First F-16 Block 70 arrives...
 By Aerotech News
AFMC, U.S. Space Force Airmen...
 By Michele Donaldson Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Air Force photograph
Spring Clean-Up Week 2023 set...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit