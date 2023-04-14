ROK Air Force visits Air Force Test Center

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano

Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, briefs members of the Republic of Korea Air Force on test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 21, 2023.

From left: Republic of Korea Air Force Maj. Gen. Jin Youngseung (left), deputy chief of saff for plans and management, ROKAF 1st Lt. Kim Jaehyeon, interpretation officer, Space Center, and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Caspers, 412th Test Wing vice commander, listen to Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, test briefing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 21, 2023. The ROKAF and AFTC sought applicable areas to help enhance aerospace power and future innovations.

(From left) Republic of Korea Air Force Maj. Gen. Jin Youngseung (left), deputy chief of staff for plans and management, listens to ROKAF 1st Lt. Kim Jaehyeon, interpretation officer, Space Center, as he translates the Air Force Test Center briefing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 21, 2023. The ROKAF visited the center to learn new weapon system test and evaluation methods.