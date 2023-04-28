aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Refueling the mission Part 1: Refueling is the magic of air mobility

by Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.

Get a never-before-seen inside look at the KC-46 and the aerial refueling mission: the magic of air mobility!

Join us as we showcase the aerial refueling mission need, how AR receiver testing takes place, the challenges and unique conditions of this test and the extraordinary partnership behind it all.

Boeing photograph

A KC-46 Pegasus conducts an air refueling test mission with a F-16 Fighting Falcon over the skies of Southern California. Aerial refueling is one of the core components of the U.S. Air Force. This mission allows our aircraft that don’t have that much fuel to fly for much longer durations.

It is a joint effort between Boeing, Air Mobility Command,†Air Force Test Center,†Air Force Material Command,†418th Flight Test Squadron†and†Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to successfully complete the mission.

Part 2 premiers May 3, 2023, as we showcase the complexity of flight test with receiver aircraft!

