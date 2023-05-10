aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Refueling the Mission Part 2: The complexity of flight test with receiver aircraft

by Aerotech News

Get a never-before-seen inside look at the KC-46 and the aerial refueling mission! Continuing on in Part 2 of Refueling the Mission, we showcase the value and complexity of flight test with receiver aircraft and the challenging but operational relevant conditions of the refueling mission.

Join us as we look deep into the flight test design of AR receiver testing, the conditions needed to test critical AR technology and the exceptional flight test team that puts the refueling mission all together.

The critical flight test team consists of Boeing, Air Mobility Command, Air Force Test Center, Air Force Material Command, 418th Flight Test Squadron and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to successfully test and complete the refueling mission.

