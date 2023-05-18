aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

412th MSG hosts combat dining-in for 412th TW

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Airmen assigned to the 412th Mission Support Group salute the combat dining-in president at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. May 4, 2023. During the event, Airmen who violated set rules were ordered to report to the president for their punishment.

The 412th Mission Support Group hosted a combat dining-in at Edwards AFB, Calif., May 4, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Leadership from the 412th Mission Support Group judges the games during a combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023.

In an effort to bring Airmen together and build camaraderie, the combat dine-in encouraged Airmen to dress in altered duty uniforms and participate in competitive team events.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Airmen assigned to the 412th Mission Support Group participate in water games during a combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023. A combat dining-in is a military tradition that allows Airmen to develop esprit de corps.

“This offers a great opportunity to increase camaraderie and esprit de corps by having some fun as a group while adhering to some Air Force traditions,” Col. Jarod Blecher, 412th MSG commander, said. “It brings together a diverse group of people and offers plenty of opportunity to meet someone new.”

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Airmen assigned to the 412th Mission Support Group participate in a water balloon race during a combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023. The 412th MSG hosted the event to bring Airmen together and build camaraderie.

A combat dining-in is a military tradition that enhances esprit de corps of a unit and enables Airmen of all ranks to create a bond in a simulated wartime. The 412 MSG consisting of the 412th Communications Squadron, 412th Security Forces Squadron, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 412th Force Support Squadron enjoyed a water fight, an obstacle course, a costume contest, a tug-of-war and the main attraction: the grog bowl.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Airmen assigned to the 412th Mission Support Group stand before the 412th MSG commander at the combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023.

Blecher played the role of the president during the event. This allowed him to informally engage with the Airmen while maintaining a leadership position. Additionally, Blecher was responsible for enforcing the event’s unique rules and dealing out the fate of having to take a drink out of the grog bowl, which traditionally is a mixed bowl of varying ingredients
Commanders and senior enlisted leaders were in attendance during the festivities, as well, to encourage an atmosphere of teamwork, good fellowship and social rapport.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Airmen assigned to the 412th Mission Support Group participate in water games during a combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023.

“The mission can’t happen without mission support,” Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Swistak, Senior Enlisted Leader, 412th MSG said. “Nothing can happen without our support. So, to see us all coming together to fellowship and to celebrate our mission was a wonderful thing to see.”

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Airmen assigned to the 412th Mission Support Group participate in a Star Wars costume contest during a combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023. A combat dining-in consists of morale activities with unique rules.

From basic training and throughout an Airman’s career, it is instilled that the mission comes first. This event gave Edwards AFB Airmen the opportunity to take an afternoon and play hard together.

Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles

Airmen assigned to the 412th Mission Support Group participate in water games during a combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Lt Col Margell Muñoz, Commander, 412th Communications Squadron participates in a corn hole game during a combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Lt. Col. Margell Muñoz, Commander, 412th Communications Squadron competes at a dance off at the combat dining-in event at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023. The 412th MSG hosted the event to bring current and newer Airmen together and build camaraderie among each other in a competitive manner.
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Airmen assigned to the 412th Mission Support Group pose for a photo during a combat dining-in at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2023.
