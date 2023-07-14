aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Edwards conducts all-female flyover for National Women’s Soccer League

by Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kaitlyn Steigerwald
Two T-38s from the 412th Operations Group, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., head to San Jose, Calif., to conduct a flyover for the National Women’s Soccer League July 9, 2023. The flyover for Team USA’s send off to the FIFA Women’s World Cup was a special opportunity for training and to practice mission accuracy.

Team Edwards sent an all-female crew from the 412th Operations Group to conduct a special flyover for the National Women’s Soccer League at PayPal Park, July 9, 2023, in San Jose, Calif.

Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
Members from the 412th Operations Group pose for a photo in front of a C-12 Huron July 8, 2023. Team Edwards sent an all-female crew from the 412th Operations Group to conduct a special flyover for the National Women’s Soccer League at PayPal Park July 9, 2023, in San Jose, Calif.

The flyover for Team USA’s send off to the FIFA Women’s World Cup was a special opportunity for training and to practice mission accuracy for the team.

Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
Members from the 412th Operations Group pose for a photo with the U.S. Women’s National Team. Team Edwards sent an all-female crew from the 412th Operations Group to conduct a special flyover for the National Women’s Soccer League at PayPal Park July 9, 2023, in San Jose, Calif.

Hundreds of fans also got to chat and meet with male aviators and flight test engineers from the 412 OG that helped make the flyover possible. The team showcased STEM and our AR “Flight Test in 360” experience to young aviation enthusiasts.

Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
Members from the 412th Operations Group chat with U.S. Women’s National Team players during a practice day July 8, 2023. Team Edwards sent an all-female crew from the 412th Operations Group to conduct a special flyover for the National Women’s Soccer League at PayPal Park, July 9 in San Jose, Calif.

“I am incredibly proud of our all women flight team,” said Col. Grant Mizell, Commander, 412 OG. “We want to show that women are an amazing asset and incredibly important to the Air Force mission.”

Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
Air Force photographs by Adam Bowles
