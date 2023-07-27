Materiel Command Spark Tank open through Aug. 27

Uniformed and civilian Airmen and Guardians throughout Air Force Materiel Command are invited to submit their game-changing ideas now to compete in the AFMC Spark Tank: Integrated Capabilities Challenge, with the submission window open through Aug. 27.

The AFMC Spark Tank is an annual competition that leverages the inherent innovation of Airmen and Guardians, empowering them to use their problem-solving skills and creativity to solve the service’s most critical needs.

For this year’s challenge, innovative solutions are sought that aim to transform how AFMC drives research, development, test, sustainment, support, and infrastructure to optimize combat readiness across the spectrum.

The AFMC Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives team will review and score all submissions to identify the top 3 projects to be “pitched” to a panel of AFMC senior leaders in October 2023. The top 3 innovative teams will also have the opportunity to spend the week with CDX for professional development and pitch coaching.

Ideas must be submitted via the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network, or GAIN app, hosted on the Department of Defense’s Platform One, and they should have the potential to make significant impacts on Air Force missions within a six-month to two-year time frame. The direct link to submit is https://gain.il4.afwerx.dso.mil/usaf/afmc-spark-tank-2023/overview.

The goal of this challenge is to provide AFMC Airmen and Guardians with a space to innovate and collaborate with like-minded innovators.

To create a Platform One account, individuals should visit https://login.dso.mil/ using a Common Access Card-enabled device. After creating a Platform One account, individuals can create a GAIN account at https://gain.apps.dso.mil.

For additional information and questions on the AFMC competition, contact the AFMC Commanders Accelerated Initiatives team at afmc.cdx.workflow@us.af.mil.