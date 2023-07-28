aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Thank you for your service

by Air Force photographs


Col. Grant “Missile” Mizell, out-going 412th Operations Group commander, takes the receiving end of water hoses from his family after his fini flight as 412th OG commander at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Mizell served as the 412th OG commander for two years, and worked to benefit the warfighter and the flight test mission.

Best of luck in your future endeavors!

The Fini Flight is a tradition amongst military aviators where aircrew members are hosed down with water by their peers, family & friends upon the completion of their final flight at their unit or retirement. The tradition dates back to World War II.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Materiel Command Spark Tank open...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles
Starbase Edwards inspires local community...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem
412th Test Wing Glider Orientation...
 By Giancarlo Casem, Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kaitlyn Steigerwald
Edwards conducts all-female flyover for...
 By Adam Bowles Edwards AFB, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit