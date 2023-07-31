aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Edwards pilot selected for USAF Thunderbirds team

by dwgsean

Air Force photographs

A member of Team Edwards, Maj. Bryce “Triple” Turner from the 416th Flight Test Squadron, has officially made the Air Force Thunderbirds team as Thunderbird #8 for the 2024-2025 show seasons!

Turner will be the Advanced Pilot and Official Narrator for hundreds of upcoming shows across the world!

Triple most recently achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Air Force pilot to fly the T-7A Red Hawk.

He will continue to serve here at Edwards until officially joining the Thunderbirds this fall.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Harley Huntington
Serious study, brain breaks help...
 By Harley Huntington Edwards AFB, Calif.
When it Comes to Snakes...
 By Aerotech News
Thank you for your service
 By Air Force photographs
Materiel Command Spark Tank open...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit