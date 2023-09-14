aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Edwards AFB honors the fallen during 9/11 Memorial Run, Walk, Ruck March

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Lt. Col. Ryan Price, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, offers his remarks during the opening ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Run, Walk, Ruck March event, Sept. 11, 2023, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Airman Jonas Chattmon, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, rings the bell traditionally signifying the loss of a firefighter’s life during opening ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Run, Walk, Ruck March event, Sept. 11, 2023, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Firefighters from the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in the 9/11 Memorial Run, Walk, Ruck March event, Sept. 11, 2023, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

