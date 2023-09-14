Edwards AFB honors the fallen during 9/11 Memorial Run, Walk, Ruck March

Lt. Col. Ryan Price, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, offers his remarks during the opening ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Run, Walk, Ruck March event, Sept. 11, 2023, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Airman Jonas Chattmon, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, rings the bell traditionally signifying the loss of a firefighter’s life during opening ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Run, Walk, Ruck March event, Sept. 11, 2023, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Firefighters from the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in the 9/11 Memorial Run, Walk, Ruck March event, Sept. 11, 2023, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.