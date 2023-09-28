aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Emerging Technologies Integrated Test Force takes delivery of first eVTOL aircraft

by Harley Huntington Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Harlan Huntington
A Joby Aviation, Inc. experimental electronic vertical take-off and landing aircraft is parked inside a historic hangar following a ground test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023.

Joby Aviation, Inc. officially delivered its first experimental electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to the Air Force during a ceremony held at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023.

The ceremony showcased the unique multi-party collaboration between private industry, AFWERX, the 412th Test Wing and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Air Force photograph by James West
A Joby Aviation, Inc. experimental electronic vertical take-off and landing aircraft is sling-loaded in by helicopter at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023.

The Emerging Technologies Integrated Test Force, part of the recently structured Airpower Foundations Combined Test Force, is the lead element tasked with testing and evaluating the technology for future national defense applications. The ET-ITF will work alongside a team from Joby Aviation as part of a unique collaboration between private industry and the Air Force.

Air Force photograph by Harlan Huntington
A Joby Aviation, Inc. experimental electronic vertical take-off and landing aircraft is parked at taxi way following a ground test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023.

“This partnership between AFWERX, Agility Prime and the ITF is a new, direct, agile path to progress technology through the Acquisition Valley of Death,” said Maj. Woodhull, director, ET-ITF.

Air Force photograph by Harlan Huntington
A Joby Aviation, Inc. experimental electronic vertical take-off and landing aircraft is parked at taxi way following a ground test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023. The Emerging Technologies Integrated Test Force will be the lead Air Force unit who will be conducting flight tests on the aircraft.

The test campaign is part of a larger program known as Agility Prime, an AFWERX led initiative that seeks to harness commercial offerings with military applications through investment in emerging technologies such as transformative vertical lift, distributed electric propulsion, electric, hybrid-electric, hydrogen, and other novel power generation sources, increased autonomy, advanced manufacturing, and agile combat employment support.
“The Agility Prime Program was stood up because we believe that there is a future with vehicles like the one you see behind me here, said Col. Elliott Leigh, cirector, AFWERX. “There’s a transformative vertical lift industry that’s emerging and we need to be partners in it.”

Edwards AFB presents an ideal location to conduct developmental flight testing of experimental aircraft due to an abundance of space and consistent ideal weather conditions. The ET ITF will utilize the 412th Test Wing’s world-renowned risk management process to ensure both manned and remotely piloted operations of the eVTOL aircraft are conducted safely.

Air Force photograph by Richard Gonzalez
Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director, Paul Sciarra, Joby Aviation, Inc. executive chairman, Wayne Ringleberg, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center chief pilot, Col. Douglas Wickert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Maj. Phillip Woddhull, Emerging Technologies Integrated Test Force director, cut the ribbon officially opening a large area maintenance shelter for Joby Aviation’s electric vertical take-off and landing test aircraft during a ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023.

Ahead of the first delivery, ET-ITF test pilots spent time with the eVTOL aircraft and systems at Joby’s Marina, Calif., facility. This has allowed for a swift transition into developmental flight test operations at Edwards. Test sorties are anticipated to begin eminently.

“As we forge forward and embrace the future of advanced air mobility, our legacy is a testament to the enduring spirit of exploration,” said Col. Douglas Wickert, commander, 412th Test Wing. “Through the work of this test team, the electric dreams of today are going to become the aviation realities of tomorrow.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

September is Suicide Prevention Month
 By Caroline Kesler | Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Lindsey Iniguez
412th TW hosts first-ever data...
 By Giancarlo Casem Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. 
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem
Edwards AFB honors the fallen...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Harlan Huntington
412th TW leadership shares a...
 By Harlan Huntington Edwards AFB, Calif.  
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit