Edwards AFB hosts hypersonic weapon familiarization training

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Lindsey Iniguez
Lt. Col. Jeffrey Komives, Hypersonic Employment subject matter expert, orients operational crews B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, and F-15E Strike Eagle units across Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command on the Air Force’s Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile as they participate in hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023. The participating crews received expert academics and training on hypersonic fundamentals and participated in tactical discussion on hypersonic operations to increase operational readiness and prepare multiple aircraft communities for hypersonics including the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, and other programs under development. The Department of Defense is developing hypersonic science and technology to ensure the U.S. can rapidly field operational hypersonic systems.

Operational crews from B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, and F-15E Strike Eagle units across Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command took part in hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 28. 2023.

Air Force photograph by Lindsey Iniguez
Lt. Col. Jeffrey Komives, Hypersonic Employment subject matter expert, orients operational crews B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, and F-15E Strike Eagle units across Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command on the Air Force’s Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile as they participate in hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023.

The participating crews received expert academics and training on hypersonic fundamentals and participated in tactical discussion on hypersonic operations to increase operational readiness and prepare multiple Air Force aircraft communities for hypersonics including the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, and other programs under development.

Air Force photograph by Lindsey Iniguez
Edguardo Santiago-Maldonado, Senior Strategist with AFRL’s High Speed Systems Division, instructs operational crews from B-1, B-2, B-52, and F-15E units across Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command as they participate in hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023.

The crews focused on the fundamentals of hypersonics, operational and logistics considerations, and in-depth tactical discussions.

Air Force photograph by Lindsey Iniguez
Lt. Col. Jeffrey Komives, Hypersonic Employment subject matter expert, orients operational crews B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, and F-15E Strike Eagle units across Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command on the Air Force’s Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile as they participate in hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023.

The Department of Defense is developing hypersonic science and technology to ensure the U.S. can rapidly field operational hypersonic systems.
The Air Force will continue to invest in researching, developing, testing, producing, and fielding cost-effective weapons. These weapons are a mix of stand-off, stand-in, hypersonic, and subsonic precision guided munitions. The Air Force also continues to develop revolutionary advanced weapon capabilities to maintain a competitive advantage over the pacing challenge.

