Edwards’ student to represent California at 2024 Congress

Danica Navarres, a high-achieving student who attends Desert Jr./Sr. High School located at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., has been selected as one of the California Delegates of the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Navarres was nominated by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Her nomination highlighted her academic excellence, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

“Pursuing a career in the medical field has always been in the back of my mind, but having the opportunity to speak to neurosurgeons has inspired me to follow in their footsteps, so that one day I will have the chance to save lives,” said Navarres.

The congress will convey on June 26-28, 2024, at the University of Massachusetts. Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn about cutting-edge medical advances, the future of medicine and related technology. Speakers include Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science recipients to discuss leading medical research; Ivy League and deans of top-rated medical schools to provide insight on what to expect as a higher-education student; patients known as “living medical miracles” to share their stories; and medical science prodigies to inspire their fellow teens.

“This semester I’ve expanded my horizons by enrolling in specialized courses such as Pharmacology for Health Professionals and Cardiac Rhythm Interpretation. These courses are providing me with valuable insights into the healthcare field and allowed me to develop a strong foundation in medical knowledge,” said Navarres.

Throughout the year, the Congress offers opportunities for online networking, mentorship, and assistance with transition to college, internships, and career guidance.